Super Eagles mesmerizing winger Samuel Chukwueze is delighted about his scoring form after netting in back-to-back matches for the first time in the on-going La Liga campaign

The 20-year-old continued his fine form from the international break by scoring his side’s equalizer in Sunday’s 3-1 loss at home to Celta Vigo and now wants to get into more scoring positions to help better his team’s chances in future games.

“Obviously, it always a pleasure to get on the score sheet. After a good international break, I came back feeling refreshed and was happy to have scored against Celta Vigo but unfortunately, we were not lucky to get the desired points.

“The results in the last few weeks have not been favourable and we are very much determined to turn things around. The whole squad is working hard and I believe we will start getting the desired result and push back to the top half of the table,” Chukwueze said.

Having now scored three league goals already this term, Chukwueze further revealed that he hopes to beat his last season’s tally in terms of goals and assists.

The Yellow Submarines currently sit 12th on the league table with 18 points and will need to do more to overturn their recent poor form of results after failing to win any of their last four league outings.