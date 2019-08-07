<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Samuel Chukwueze is thrilled to be back with his Villarreal teamates after a busy summer on the international scene with Nigeria.

Chukwueze resumed pre-season training program with the Yellow Submarines on Monday after taking part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the Super Eagles won bronze.

The 20-year-old took to the social media to express his joy after two days of intense training with his clubmates.

“Good to be back with the team 💛💛💪🙏❤️😁,” Chukwueze tweeted on Tuesday night.

Chukwueze scored five goals in 26 LaLiga appearances for Villarreal last season.

He was linked with a move to top European sides, Barcelona and Liverpool but it seems he has opted to remain with Villarreal to continue with his development.

The former U-17 World Cup winner was recently listed by UEFA among the 50 rising stars expected to shine in various European Leagues in the 2019/2020 season.