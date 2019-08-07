Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze was made to undergo a special training session at Villarreal CF Training Ground (Ciudad Deportiva) after returning to the Spanish side for a pre-season program, SportingLife.ng reports.

Samuel Chukwueze is thrilled to be back with his Villarreal teamates after a busy summer on the international scene with Nigeria.

Chukwueze resumed pre-season training program with the Yellow Submarines on Monday after taking part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the Super Eagles won bronze.

The 20-year-old took to the social media to express his joy after two days of intense training with his clubmates.

“Good to be back with the team 💛💛💪🙏❤️😁,” Chukwueze tweeted on Tuesday night.

Chukwueze scored five goals in 26 LaLiga appearances for Villarreal last season.

He was linked with a move to top European sides, Barcelona and Liverpool but it seems he has opted to remain with Villarreal to continue with his development.

The former U-17 World Cup winner was recently listed by UEFA among the 50 rising stars expected to shine in various European Leagues in the 2019/2020 season.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories