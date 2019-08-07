Samuel Chukwueze is thrilled to be back with his Villarreal teamates after a busy summer on the international scene with Nigeria.
Chukwueze resumed pre-season training program with the Yellow Submarines on Monday after taking part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the Super Eagles won bronze.
The 20-year-old took to the social media to express his joy after two days of intense training with his clubmates.
“Good to be back with the team 💛💛💪🙏❤️😁,” Chukwueze tweeted on Tuesday night.
Chukwueze scored five goals in 26 LaLiga appearances for Villarreal last season.
He was linked with a move to top European sides, Barcelona and Liverpool but it seems he has opted to remain with Villarreal to continue with his development.
The former U-17 World Cup winner was recently listed by UEFA among the 50 rising stars expected to shine in various European Leagues in the 2019/2020 season.