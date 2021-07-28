Samuel Chukwueze ready for action

Samuel Chukwueze is eager to return to action with Villarreal after returning to full training with the club.

Chukwueze copped an injury in the second leg of Villarreal’s Europa League semi-final clash against Premier League club Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in May.

The Nigeria international missed the final against Manchester United as a result of the setback.

Villarreal later announced that he suffered muscle damage to the quadriceps in his left leg.

The 22–year-old is now back in full training with the Yellow Submarine and is looking forward to the start of the new campaign.

Villarreal will take on Chelsea in a UEFA Super Cup clash at the Windsor Park, Belfast on August 11.

Chukwueze linked up with the Yellow Submarine from Diamond Football Academy in 2017.

He was promoted to the first team the following season after impressing with the B Team.