Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze still harbours hopes of playing in the English Premier League after a potential move to Arsenal fall through in 2016.

Chukwueze, 19, was on the verge of securing a dream move to Arsenal under Arsene Wenger three years ago before his Diamond Academy side pulled a plug at the last minute.

The former U-17 World Cup winner later sealed a move to Spanish side Villarreal where he has been one of the standout performers this season after initially spending time with the second team.

Chukwueze has five goals and two assists in 24 La Liga appearances, and is enjoying his current spell after suffering the setback three years ago.

“It was very close for me to sign for Arsenal, almost had the contract in my hands,” the prodigiously talented Chukwueze told TribalFootball.

“Unfortunately, it did not work out fine with my academy due to the side of agreement and payment. They did not agree with the terms of the contract.

“I was very happy thinking of signing and dreaming of playing for Arsenal, but my academy did not allow it to happen. I kept on pushing and praying to get a club in Europe and it came with Villarreal.”

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation in Spain, and both top-flight giants have sent scouts to watch Chukwueze this season.

And the teenage winger has revealed that he still has ambitions to seal a switch to the Premier League in the future.

“Playing in England is still an ambition for me,” he added.

“I need to keep on working hard and to keep improving. I really want to play in England. I think so.”