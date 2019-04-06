<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze has been nominated for LaLiga player of the week honour for matchday-30.

Chukwueze, was nominated following his impressive performance in Villarreal’s thrilling 4-4 home draw against Barcelona on Wednesday night at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

The talented winger scored the Yellow Submarines’ first goal on the night and also provided an assist.

It is the first time the former FIFA U-17 World Cup winner will be nominated for

one of the top prize in Spanish football.

He was nominated along with the trio of Daniel Parejo who recorded an assist in Valencia’s 2-1 win against Real Madrid at the Mestalla, Pablo Sarabia who also grabbed a goal and an assist in Sevilla’s win against Alaves and Mikel Oyarzabal who plays for Real Sociedad.

The 19-year-old has now scored four goals in 19 league appearances for Villarreal this season.

Chukwueze is expected to be in action when Javi Calleja’s men face Real Betis in their next Laliga game on Sunday.