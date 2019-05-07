<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has been named the 12th most valuable player under the age of 20 in Europe’s top five leagues, according to CIES Football Observatory.

The 19 years old Nigeria international is enjoying a breakthrough season with La Liga giant Villarreal, with 37 appearances under his belt in all competitions for the first team, scoring 8 goals and providing four assists.

According to the study by the Swiss-based organization claims that Chukwueze is worth £30 million, which makes him the 12th most expensive U20 player on the planet based on transfer market valuations after playing for his country at under-23 level in March and his stock continues to rise as he was named the Nigeria Football Federation’s 2018 Young Player of the Year in April.

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho was named the most valuable player in Europe as Manchester United transfer target is valued at £128million.

Matteo Guendouzi, who cost Arsenal just £7m to sign in the summer, is now apparently worth £60m after 20-year-old defensive midfielder leaps in value rise just one season in Emirate Stadium in which he has featured 31 times for Arsenal in the Premier League and AS Roma’s Nicolò Zaniolo (£57m).

Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz has grabbed the fourth spot on the list and is worth £55m, while Declan Rice, who has had a breakthrough campaign at West Ham, is worth £54m and sits in fifth place in the table. In sixth place is, AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and he is worth £50m.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid is valued at £46m in seventh place while Justin Kluivert of AS Roma is the eighth position and he is valued at £38m but Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan N’Dicka is valued at £37m and got a ninth place in the list while Ryan Sessegnon ranked 10th with the same valuation.