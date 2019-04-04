<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze and Kingsley Michael will feature for the Flying Eagles of Nigeria at the forthcoming 2019 FIFA World Cup in Poland barring any last minute decision.

Both players have been identified by coach Paul Aigbogun to fortify the Flying Eagles team ahead of the 2019 FIFA World Cup in Poland.

“They (Chukwueze and Michael) have been contacted by the U20 coach and I believe they have sent their data page for processing for the tournament,” a top source revealed to Completesports.com.

“Both Chukwueze and Michael are expected to join up with the team few days to the tournament and hopefully help the team achieve its objectives.”

The 19-year-old Villarreal star made his debut for the Super Eagles against Uganda in November and also featured for the U23 team during their third round U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya which ended 4-2 in favour of Nigeria.

Chukwueze has been in excellent form for his club this season and was outstanding against Barcelona on Tuesday night, scoring a goal and providing an assist before coming off in the 88th minute.

Chukwueze’s goal and assist took his season tally to seven goals and three assists in 27 matches, which is an impressive tally considering it is his first season in La Liga.

Nigeria will face Qatar, Ukraine and USA in group D at the 2019 FIFA World Cup in Poland.