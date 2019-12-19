<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze has joined Wilfried Zaha on Chelsea’s transfer wish list.

According to Marca, the Blues are closely monitoring the Villarreal winger’s progress.

The 20-year-old has continued from where he left off last season and heads into the club’s Spanish LaLiga clash against Getafe this weekend having scored three and assisted a further two goals in 16 matches this season.

Chukwueze reportedly has a buyout clause of €60 million, but were Chelsea to take serious interest in signing the attacker that sum will be in reach of the London club.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has reportedly been given the green light to bring in multiple players during the January window, after the club’s transfer ban was lifted two weeks ago.

Ivory Coast international, Zaha, is believed to lead that list, but Chukwueze and Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen are also said to be attracting interest from Stamford Bridge.