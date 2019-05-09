<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze will not be included in Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Chukwueze, 19, is among the overseas-based players listed for the competition by Flying Eagles head coach Paul Aigbogun, but the player appeared not too keen to feature in Poland.

Instead, he is looking to represent Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after impressing on his debut in the friendly encounter against the Cranes of Uganda last year.

His Spanish club, Villarreal, have made it known that the former U17 World Cup winner will only be allowed to take part in one of the two competitions.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr stated earlier this week that he was still in a dilemma on whether to include the youngster in his AFCON squad or allow him feature at the U-20 World Cup.

Media Officer of the Flying Eagles, Andrew Randa has however put the matter to rest by stating Chukwueze won’t be part of the Flying Eagles squad to the U-20 World Cup which will start later this month in Poland.

“Point of correction. Chukwueze specifically requested to be invited for the U20’s. He wasn’t in the mix originally. I can also confirm to you that he won’t be in Poland. Cheers,” Randa stated in response to a follower on his Twitter handle.

Chukwueze has enjoyed an impressive debut season with Villarreal since breaking into the club’s first team. He has scored eight goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.