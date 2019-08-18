<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze gets his favourite jersey new number for Villarreal ahead of the La Liga opener.

The 20-year old dazzler, who made his AFCON debut for Nigeria in Egypt 2019, was handed his debut for the Yellow Submarine in September 2018, scoring 5 goals in 26 appearances in all competition.

Villarreal club made the announcement in a post published on their official website ahead of the 2019-2020 season as Chukwueze has been wearing the number 30 shirt for the Spanish club but from this term, he will have a new number: #11.

Nigeria international is the first player in the club to wear the jersey since Danish legend Jon Dahl Tomasson, vacated the number after the 2007-08 campaign.

Chukwueze who recently signed a deal with Jay-Z’s Rock Sports is expected to build on his solid performance for Yellow Submarine when La Liga opener against Granada on Saturday.