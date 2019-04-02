<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammates will face a daunting task in their bid to escape the drop when they host champions Barcelona in a LaLiga clash today (Tuesday) at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

The Yellow Submarines occupy 17th position in the LaLiga table with 29 points from 29 matches.

With nine games remaining before the end of the campaign, a win in this encounter will no doubt boost Javi Calleja’s men survival hopes.

Barcelona won the reverse fixture last December at the Camp Nou 2-0 with

Gerrard Pique and Carles Alena scoring both goals.

Chukwueze who broke into the first team late last year was not dressed for the game.

The 19-year-old has featured in 18 LaLiga game s for Villarreal this season and has scored three times.

He was named young player of the year at the 2018 edition of the AITEO/NFF Football Awards at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos on Monday.