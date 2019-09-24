<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze will look to help Villarreal beat Barcelona when both teams clash in a LaLiga clash at the Nou Camp today (Wednesday).

Chukwueze has scored one goal and recorded an assist in four league games for Villarreal this season.

Barcelona forced Villarreal to a 4-4 draw the last time both teams met with Chukwueze hitting the back of the net once and grabbing an assist.

Barca lost 2-0 away to Granada on Saturday and will look to bounce back from that agonising defeat.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chukwueze has scored seven goals in 31 league appearances since he broke into the Yellow Submarines first team.

In another LaLiga game billed to hold on Wednesday, Ramon Azeez will be looking to continue his impressive form when Granada travel to the José Zorrilla Stadium, to face Real Valladolid.

Azeez equaled his best goal tally of two in the La Liga this season after scoring barely two minutes as Granada shocked Barcelona with a 2-0 win on Saturday.