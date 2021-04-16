



Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze has been named in the Europa League Team of the Week.

Chukwueze was included in the list by football facts and statistics website Who scored.com.

The 21-year-old made the selection following his impressive performance in LaLiga club, Villarreal’s 2-1 home win against Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb.





The pacy winger set up Paco Alcacer’s opening goal in the 36th minute.

He also hit the post twice in the game.

Arsenal dominated the list with the quintet of Alexander Lacazette, Emile Smith Rowe, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka also included in the selection.