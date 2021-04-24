Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has revealed why he enjoys playing under Villarreal manager Unai Emery.

Speaking at an event for LiveScore, Chukwueze described Emery as a tactical coach with an amazing football brain.

“I enjoy playing under Unai Emery. He’s amazing, and so tactical in everything he does. He can push you to the limit, but he’s a fantastic coach.

“He has an amazing football brain. He’s amazed me, how I’ve seen him change things from game to game. Sometimes when I watch him from the bench, I’ve looked at him and noticed changes he makes which work for him that are great to see. He’s so good at his job and he’s a fantastic coach.”

On how his game has changed since he moved to Europe, Chukwueze said:”I think it’s changed so much, coming from Nigeria to come and play in Europe at Villarreal.

“Before I saw football as entitlement just to play how I want, attack, dribble, to entertain the fans. Now I think I understand what it means to be tactically disciplined, knowing when to attack, when to defend. I think my overall understanding of the game has changed a huge amount.





Villarreal welcome Barcelona to La Ceramica on Sunday afternoon in La Liga in another pivotal clash.

Barcelona, who have a game in hand on their title rivals, could jump ahead of Real Madrid into second with a win depending on how Los Blancos do against Real Betis this evening. That game will also be of interest to Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammates.

They are level on points but a place behind Betis, sitting in seventh and outside of the European places.

They have a Europa League semi-final with Arsenal on the horizon, but will be keen to maintain good domestic form after losing to Alaves midweek.

“On Sunday I think I’m going to sleep very well,” Chukwueze joked. “For me, if we play our game, I’ll get a good night’s sleep, but anything can happen, this is football. We’re going to try our best to win, that’s the most important thing, just to win. This will help us maintain our position in La Liga. I’m confident I’ll sleep well this Sunday!”