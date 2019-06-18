<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze says he is not distracted by interest shown by some clubs for his services, insisting his focus is on doing well at the Nations cup in Egypt on one hand and playing well for his La Liga side Villarreal on the other.

The 20-year-old who emerged as one of La Liga’s brightest young talents during the 2018/19 campaign, said though it is natural to attract media attention if one is doing well in the round leather game, it is important not to allow such attention become a distraction.

He expressed satisfaction with his club performance so far revealing that breaking into the regular squad of villareal did not come on a platter.

“It is just like a dream for me to break into the first team of Villarreal this season.

“I am so grateful to God and the club. I was so happy about my first goal.

“I was very happy and have scored more goals since that time. I felt good scoring against Barcelona too. I thank God for everything.” he said in a chat with Tribalfootball.

Villarreal, who paid only 500,000 euros for Chukwueze a season ago, are reportedly holding out for 63 million euros for any club that wants to sign the left-footed winger.

Chukwueze who ended the season with 10 goals and 4 assists across all competitions had impressive runs against heavy weight clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona in the course of the season.

Among clubs hoping to ultimately land the Nigeria U-17 ace include Premier league Champions Manchester City and Champions league winners Liverpool. An impressive run at the Nations cup is sure to further raise the profile of the winger who made his debut for the Super Eagles on 20 November 2018 as a starter in a 0–0 friendly draw against Uganda at the Stephen keshi Stadium Asaba.