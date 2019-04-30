<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Samuel Chukwueze is yet to make a decision on whether or not to represent Nigeria at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland this May.

The Villarreal winger is among the eight overseas-based professionals invited by Flying Eagles head coach Paul Aigbogun who released 30-man provisional list for the team’s three-week camping exercise in Ingolstadt, Germany.

The other overseas-based players are; Kingsley Michael, Ash Kigbu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Chinedu Ekene, Henry Offia, Abubakar Jibril and Hamdi Akujobi.

But the Villarreal youngster is not certain he will honour the call with less than three weeks to the start of the competition.

“Chukwueze has not decided whether he will play at the U-20 World Cup in Poland, ” a reliable source close the to the player informed newsmen on Tuesday.

“His main focus at the moment is to help Villarreal escape relegation in the Spanish LaLiga. He will surely make a decision on his availability for the U-20 World Cup soon.”

Chukwueze has scored five goals in 24 league appearances for Villarreal this season.

The Flying Eagles had a disappointing outing at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger early in the year and Aigbogun has decided to beef up the squad with more quality and experienced players.

The Flying Eagles have been drawn in the same group alongside Qatar, USA and Ukraine at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup finals.