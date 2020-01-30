<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles superstar Samuel Chukuweze again was in good form for his Spanish side Villarreal as they saw off a strong challenge from Segunda division club Rayo Vallecano in a Copa de Rey clash on Wednesday.

The Nigerian flash came on from the bench in the 74th minutes of the game and set up the second goal scored by Spanish midfielder Santiago Carzola in the 80th.





Another substitute Fernando Niño Bejarano scored the opening goal in the 83rd minutes to break the resistance of the home side.

The victory at the Estadio de Vellacas means Chukwueze and his Javier Calleja’s side are through to the last four of the competition.

Villarreal will return to league action on Sunday and they will take on Osasuna at their Estadio De Lacemica.