Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze is confident the U-23 Eagles will overturn the 2-0 deficit suffered against Libya in the first leg of their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture.

Imama Amapakabo’s charges will face the North Africans in the reverse fixture at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba on Monday.

To proceed to the final qualifying round, the West Africans must scored three goals without conceding, a task the former Nigeria youth international believes is achieveable.

“We certainly have our back against the wall, but we are determined to scale through. They scored two goals against us in their place but I believe we can do more than that here,” Chukwueze told reporters after the team’s training session on Saturday evening at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

“The stake is very high and we can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians who obviously are still very disappointed with the outcome of the first leg.

“We are the defending champions of this competition and it will be disastrous if we fail to qualify and defend our title.”

Meanwhile, the quartet of Victor Osimhen, Francis Uzoho, Chidozie Awaziem and Valentine Ozornwafor who were drafted from the Super Eagles all trained with the team on Saturday.

The players will have their final training session today (Sunday) before Monday’s game.