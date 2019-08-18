<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria international and coach Samson Siasia has denied any wrongdoing after he was slapped with a lifetime ban by Fifa on Friday.

The ex-forward, who also managed the Nigeria U20 and U23 teams, was found guilty of “having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics,” wrote Fifa in a statement.

However, the disgraced Siasia has sworn to exonerate himself of any wrongdoing.

“I’ve not done anything wrong and will continue to fight to clear my name,” Siasia told BBC Sport.

“Everything is now in the hands of my legal team.”

A subordinate of the former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official, Prince Opukiri Jones-Ere, believes the legal team of the 52-year-old will react in due course as they bide their time over issuing a response.

“The coach was unable to address the press today (Saturday) as planned because he’s undergoing a lot of stress,” Jones-Ere said.

“His lawyers are studying the ruling and will make an official statement in a few days.”

Siasia was part of the Nigeria side which claimed the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994. He made 51 appearances for the Super Eagles and scored 16 times during an international career that spanned over a decade.

As a coach, he guided the U20 and U23 teams to second-place finishes at the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup and the 2008 Beijing Olympics, respectively.

In addition to his lifetime ban, Siasia was also fined CHF 50,000.