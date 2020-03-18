<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Samson Siasia has pleaded with Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS, to grant him temporary relief to resume his coaching business pending when his appeal against the life ban slammed on him by FIFA would be heard.

This followed the indefinite suspension on the matter by CAS in the aftermath of the Coronvirus epidemic that is spreading across the globe.

Siasia spoke to newsmen Tuesday ahead the March 19 scheduled date for the hearing in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“The hearing was scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020. But that has been postponed indefinitely because of the Coronavirus,” Siasia said.

“But my lawyers have asked CAS to grant me permission to start coaching again pending when the appeal would be heard.

“You know hearing of my appeal was put on hold as a result of the Coronavirus and no one knows when this is gonna be over.





“Football coaching is my business, it is from it that I earn my living and staying out of job indefinitely is not gonna be good at all for me.

“My lawyers are on it and whatever happens I’m gonna let you know,” Siasia said in an emotional tone.

Siasia was last year handed a life ban from football related activities following allegation of involvement in match fixing.

He was also handed a hefty fine of 50,000 Swiss Francs (N18.2m) by FIFA.

SiaOne, as Siasia is fondly called, has denied any wrongdoing and subsequently launched an appeal against the huge sanction at Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS.

As if that was not enough, CAS equally asked Siasia to pay 1000.000 Swiss Francs (N36.4m legal fees if his appeal against his life ban on football activities by FIFA would be entertained by the sports court.