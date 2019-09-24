<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles player and coach, Samson Siasia, has said that only the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari can come to his aid in the efforts to rescue his kidnapped mother.

The Olympic Bronze medal winning coach at the Rio 2016 games said this in an interview with a sports show of Lagos-based Top Radio.

“It is only the Presidency that can help me rescue by kidnapped mother,” Siasia told the Top Radio sports program.

“The Minister of Sports promised to get back to me since two weeks yet no response.”

Mrs Ogere Beauty Siasia, 79, was kidnapped on July 15 2019 at her resident in Odoni Community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State , but all efforts to rescue her from the abductors have been futile. She was abducted alongside a 66-year old Florence Donana and her teenage grand-daughter.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It can be recalled that Mrs Siasia was kidnapped in 2015 and was later released after ransom was paid.

Samson Siasia played 51 times for the Super Eagles of Nigeria scoring 13 goals. He was a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and participated in Nigeria’s first ever FIFA World Cup at USA 1994.

He led Nigeria’s U-20s, the Flying Eagles, as Coach to a silver medal place finish at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Holland. He was also the Silver medal-winning coach of Nigeria’s U23s at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Siasia has also been striving to prove his innocence following a recent worldwide ban imposed on him by world football ruling body FIFA for an alleged involvement in a match-fixing plot.