Former Super Eagles Coach and Founder, Sia-One Soccer Academy, Samson Siasia, has rallied football academies in Abuja and environs through football competition with the sole aim of curbing age cheating in the country.

Siasia explained the reasons for staging this football get together competition.

“The program was all about trying to work with the football academies in Abuja and environs and see how we can synergize and get good young players that we can give the platform to go to Europe for professional football or introduce them to clubs in Nigeria.

“The ones that cannot go to Europe we can introduce them to some of the clubs here in Nigeria. Our main motive is to help curb age cheating problem because it has never helped us. So we the academies decided to come together and try to work together in other to actually stop this age cheating problem.

“We also decided to come together to support each other with balls, jerseys and others. Also to help academies that have good players get clubs in Europe where such talented players can play professional football”, Siasia disclosed to SportingLife yesterday.

Nine (9) teams including SiaOne Football Academy participated in the football competition that was held and rounded off at the Goal Project Center, Abuja National Stadium, at the weekend.

Other teams included Oyah Sports FC Suleja, Right two win football Academy, Gidado football Academy Ilorin, Smart Football Academy Abuja, Ejele football Academy Delta, Golden Boys FC Ushafa Abuja, Overcomers football Academy Abuja and Selected players FC.

Siasia however thanked the Nigeria Football Federation most especially the General Secretary Sanusi Mohammed for allowing him to use the Package B Goal Project pitch of Abuja National Stadium. He was also full of appreciation for the organising committee of the event, coaches, players and Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) for their contributions which made the program a huge success.