



Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia has advised the Flying Eagles to take it to stage by stage and not get carried away, handling each match as it comes.

For Nigeria, Paul Aigbogun’s boys were pitched against Qatar – 2022 FIFA World Cup host, Ukraine and the United States of America, and speaking with newsmen, Siasia called on them focusing on getting out of the first round in the group stages and moving to the next round.

“In this type of tournament, you need to take things stage by stage, their first task would be to navigate the first round to the second round so they should just focus on the matches against Qatar, Ukraine, and the United States”

“They can do it, I really and strongly believe they can do it. It’s just about how much they are willing to prepare and commit themselves into doing it”.

“Most times when you want to achieve something, how much you really desire to have it depends on how much effort you put in wanting to get it so its all about them, how much hard work they are willing to put in as well as how much they are ready to sacrifice to actually make it happen”, he concluded.

Apart from Nigeria, Mali, the AFCON champions, Senegal and South Africa all qualified for the World Cup and have all drawn different groups.

Africa champions Mali has been drawn in Group E with Panama, France, and Saudi Arabia while South Africa are drawn in Group F alongside Portugal, Korea Republic, and France.

Hosts Poland will face Colombia in the opening match on 23 May and have been drawn in the same group as Senegal – all three sides met at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia during the group stage.

Following the six group stages, the top-two finishing teams will automatically progress to the knockout phase of the tournament alongside the four best third-placed teams.

Defending champions England will not be available to defend their title as they failed to qualify from Europe.