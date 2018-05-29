Former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia says Moses Simon will be a big miss for the Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup.

Simon, who plays his club football with Belgian Pro League side KAA Gent, has effectively been ruled out of the global showpiece after suffering a thigh injury.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury while in training with the Nigerian team in Uyo last week, and manager Gernot Rohr has since confirmed that the player will be sidelined for at least three to four weeks.

Siasia said the winger will be missed should he not make the trip to Russia, as he brings a new dimension to the team’s attack.

“Let’s wait for the final list first before arguing this,” the former Super Eagles captain said.

“But if he is left out, he will be a big miss for the team. He brings a different attacking quality to the team.”

Simon scored once and provided two assists for the Super Eagles in their 2018 World Cup qualifying group, which saw them dominate Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.

The Jos-born player made his Super Eagles debut in March 2015 against Uganda and has racked up over 20 caps for the senior national team.