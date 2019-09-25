<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigeria coach and player Samson Siasia is calling on the Nigerian government to help him rescue his abducted mother from the den of kidnappers.

It was reported that Siasia’s mother Mrs. Ogere Siasia, 76, and two others were taken into captivity about ten weeks ago and every efforts to rescue them has been unfruitful.

Siasia has now revealed that the Nigerian Police Force says the police are no closer to finding the victims.

“The police said it’s been difficult to track these kidnappers, but my great concern is that my mother is very sick,”

“For someone who is unwell to be held against her will is not only callous but heartbreaking and sad.

“So I can only keep appealing to these guys to please let my mother go. I would like for the government or whoever is capable to help me bring my mother back.”



Embattled Siasia who was recently banned for life by FIFA for match-fixing allegations Siasia, said he is devastated by the issue and has called on the Nigerian government to come to his aid.

“What more can I do but plead for assistance from the government, police and my country that I served as a player and coach,” he said.

“My mother is seriously sick and this bothers me a lot. I don’t know where or who to turn to at this point.

“I’ve not had a job for three years, battling with a Fifa ban appeal and to have my sick mother in the hands of kidnappers, I just feel extremely tired.”

It’s the second time in four years that Mrs. Siasia has been kidnapped after she was held by gunmen for 12 days, before her release back in November 2015.