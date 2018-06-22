Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia has hailed Ahmed Musa for his brilliant second half display which earned Nigeria a 2-0 win over Iceland in a 2018 World Cup group game at the Volgograd Arena on Friday.

The Leicester City winger became the first Nigeria player to score in consecutive World Cups and the first to score two times in two different World Cup matches following his brace in the encounter.

Siasia reckons that the Super Eagles started slowly but turned the corner after Musa’s opener.

Siasia, working as a guest analyst on SuperSport TV, said: “It was an impressive performance from the Super Eagles. They did well after the slow start.”

“Musa pace and energy brought more life to the team and they were more quicker which was the difference.”

The former Super Eagles coach also added that the team were lucky Gyfli Sigurdsson missed his spot kick.

“The team was lucky Sigurdsson missed his penalty because if he scored the pressure would have been more on the team,” the 1994 World Cup star added.

Nigeria will play her final group game against Argentina who’s still win less after two games.