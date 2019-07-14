Sampdoria have signed Jeison Murillo from Valencia.
The centre-back will initially link up with the Serie A side on loan before joining for a reported €15million fee, having agreed a four-year deal.
Murillo spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona but started a single LaLiga game.
Colombia international Murillo was then left out of his country’s squad for this year’s Copa America.
And Valencia have allowed him to leave only a year after he moved to Mestalla from Inter.
Valencia had already signed goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Barcelona for 2019-20, with Neto eventually moving the other way.
