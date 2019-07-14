<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sampdoria have signed Jeison Murillo from Valencia.

The centre-back will initially link up with the Serie A side on loan before joining for a reported €15million fee, having agreed a four-year deal.

Murillo spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona but started a single LaLiga game.

Colombia international Murillo was then left out of his country’s squad for this year’s Copa America.

And Valencia have allowed him to leave only a year after he moved to Mestalla from Inter.

Valencia had already signed goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Barcelona for 2019-20, with Neto eventually moving the other way.