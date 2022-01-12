Football

Samir Handanovic: Inter Milan determined to win Super Cup

January 12, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
Inter Milan captain Samir Handanovic says they’ll be facing Juventus to win the Super Cup.

The two teams meet on Wednesday night.

“It’s a derby d’Italia offering a title. Both teams want to win. We will play it with the same commitment as the last two months,” the veteran goalkeeper replied.

“We expect a determined Juventus because that’s what they are every time they come here. We expect a difficult game, it doesn’t matter who is the favourite.

“Now we have a different mentality, the last two seasons helped us. We want to win trophies and everyone is proving it.

“However we play in a different way this season, there are fewer schemes and concepts, but you only have fun if you win. We must be careful because in football everything can change in a week.

“The season is still long and we can’t take anything for granted, we must continue to do what we are doing.”

