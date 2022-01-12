Samir Handanovic: Inter Milan determined to win Super Cup

Inter Milan captain Samir Handanovic says they’ll be facing Juventus to win the Super Cup.

The two teams meet on Wednesday night.

“It’s a derby d’Italia offering a title. Both teams want to win. We will play it with the same commitment as the last two months,” the veteran goalkeeper replied.

“We expect a determined Juventus because that’s what they are every time they come here. We expect a difficult game, it doesn’t matter who is the favourite.

“Now we have a different mentality, the last two seasons helped us. We want to win trophies and everyone is proving it.

“However we play in a different way this season, there are fewer schemes and concepts, but you only have fun if you win. We must be careful because in football everything can change in a week.

“The season is still long and we can’t take anything for granted, we must continue to do what we are doing.”