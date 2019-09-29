<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





That’s according to a report in Calciomercato who write, “…he waited by for the call from Arsenal that could have changed his future, but in the end he took the decision to fight to confirm his status as indispensable in Juventus.”

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for the German midfielder this summer with a number of outlandish claims being made.

None of that, if any of it was true, led to anything and if this latest report is to be believed Arsenal never made contact anyway. He did receive offers from Everton and Fenerbahce, but London did not call.

Despite only playing 10 times last season for the Old Lady, Khedira has featured in all six games this season, starting five of them and playing the full 90 twice.

The midfielder still has another two years on his current contract while Juventus have an option of a third.

Should they take it, he would be 35 when his contact finally runs out.