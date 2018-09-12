Sami Khedira has signed a new contract at Juventus.

The Germany international’s new deal runs until 2021, with an option for a one-year extension.

Khedira has won three Serie A titles since joining Juve from Real Madrid and scored a career-best nine goals last season, including a first-ever career hat-trick.

Indeed, he netted during the club’s 3-2 win over Chievo Verona on the opening weekend, and also featured in the wins over Lazio and Parma.

Khedira has made 113 appearances for the club following his 2015 move, and is one of the most decorated players in Europe.

The 31-year-old has won league titles in Germany, with Stuttgart, Spain and Italy, and also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

Of course, the midfielder was involved in Germany’s terrible 2018 World Cup campaign, as they were eliminated at the group stages.

However, he has since reaffirmed his commitment to the national team, maintaining that he will not retire from the cause.

“I continue to believe that the team’s sporting success and performance must be above all else,” Khedira wrote on social media last month.

“The national team must be formed by the best players in the country and the national coach must have free choice.”