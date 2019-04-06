<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sami Khedira has returned to the Juventus squad for their Serie A game at home to AC Milan on Saturday.

Khedira has been out of action since February due to a heart problem but has now been cleared to make his comeback.

The 32-year-old was last seen on a pitch when Juventus cruised to a 3-0 victory over Frosinone in February to maintain their position at the top of Serie A.

The Germany international assisted a goal in the triumph at the Allianz Stadium on the day, but hasn’t featured for the club since.

In total, the former Real Madrid man has made just eight league starts during the current campaign while he has also only appeared in the Champions League on three occasions.

However, the midfielder’s availability is a welcome boost for head coach Massimiliano Allegri ahead of the run-in with the Juve head coach having some other fitness concerns to deal with.

Khedira is part of a 20-man initial squad named for Saturday’s clash, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa are still absent.

Allegri said at his pre-match news conference that Ronaldo could be ready to face Ajax in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner sustained a muscle strain while on international duty with Portugal last month forcing him to return to club duty early.

The 34-year-old has been a huge success for the Italian club this season, with his 19 goals in the league helping to propel them to the top of Serie A.

Juventus have, however, managed without him over recent weeks with Allegri’s men battling to successive victories over Cagliari and Empoli.

Costa, meanwhile, has been out injured for the last two months with the hamstring issue he originally suffered in Juve’s 3-0 win over Sassuolo on February 10.

The Brazil international has endured a difficult season in general, with an earlier ankle injury also hampering his campaign and restricting his game time.

Juve will win the Serie A title again this weekend if they beat Milan and Napoli lose at home to Genoa.

If not this weekend, their next league game is against SPAL on April 13.