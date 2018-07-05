Lobi Stars leading scorer this season, Samad Kadiri, has backed his club to go all the way to win the NPFL championship despite pressure from the likes of Akwa United and Kano Pillars.

Samad has scored eight goals this season for the Makurdi outfit and said table-topping Lobi Stars are working very hard to be champions.

“The players and officials are already back from holidays and everybody is doing what they need to do in order to ensure that we win the league at the end of the season,” said the former Sunshine Stars striker, who featured for the country’s ‘B’ team in a recent friendly against Atletico Madrid.

“Though, winning the league is not going to be easy, but we have started the battle and we will see it till the end.”

Lobi Stars lead the NPFL table with 43 points from 24 games.

Samad also said he hopes to double his goals tally.

“Yes, my best is yet to be seen. I am working very hard to ensure that I attain my real potential,” he vowed.

“I have scored some goals this season but that is not my target. My target is to score 18 to 20 goals so I can help my team to achieve their target.”

Action in the NPFL will return on July 18 after a World Cup break.