Sam Unuanel: Simy Nwankwo must join top club in Europe to remain relevant in Super Eagles

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has advised Super Eagles striker, Simeon Nwankwo, to join a top-flight club in Serie A in order to enhance his chances of making a comeback to the senior national team.

Recall that Simy was among the players invited for the international friendly game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon but unforeseen circumstances forced him from making the trip to Austria.

With the summer transfer window barely a few weeks old, La Liga side, Real Betis has joined Lazio in showing early interest for record-making Nigerian striker, Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo, as reported by the Italian-based outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (via La Lazio Siamo Noi).

Simy is coming off an excellent campaign in Serie A. The Super Eagles striker scored 20 goals for Crotone, which tied him with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile as the joint-fifth on the Serie A goalscorer’s chart.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that it would be ideal for Simy to join a top club in Europe in a bid to make himself relevant in the Super Eagles ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“Simy has really impressed me with his goalscoring performance in Serie A last season with Crotone. He’s a player that knows where the back of the post is whenever he’s giving the opportunity to do so.

“However, I think it will be wise for him to join top clubs in Europe or in the Serie A in order for him o remain in the eye of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.”