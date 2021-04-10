



Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje says the bribery allegations leveled against him in 2013 by some unscrupulous elements were totally untrue.

Recall that Sodje was allegedly accused of laundering more than £30,000 in criminal cash after companies were tricked into handing over money in an international scam.

The ex-Reading defender was alleged to have funneled dirty money through his own bank account to wash away traces of its link to the fraud.

However, Sodje who made his competitive debut for Nigeria in a 3–0 CAF Third Round 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Kenya in June 2009, told Punch in an interview that he was framed up for reasons he could not explain.

Fondly called Super Sam in his active days and also a proud member of the Sodje family football dynasty, the ex-Leeds United revealed that he never laundered any money throughout the cause of his football career.





“There was a video that came out in 2013 claiming I demanded money to fix matches. There were two individuals in that video, one was saying I looked like a criminal but he was the one who went to jail for 18 months, I didn’t,” Sodje said.

“Sincerely, it wasn’t a good time in my life. It was very bad and I was down as well. It was one moment that made me bitter. If my name was Mark Smith maybe I would not have suffered such disrespect at that time.

“Those who know me well will understand I will never do such.

“It was a setup. I never laundered money at any point in my career. If you know the bigger picture you will be amazed at what people could do to bring you down because of your colour.”

“My lawyer told me after the final hearing that I had not won, but whatever I did afterward was my victory. It happened seven years ago and I have learnt a lot from it. I’m doing very well now with my life after football.”