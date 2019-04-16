<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former coach of Nigeria’s U17 national team coach Sam Obuh has backed current Nigeria national U17 team Manu Garba on claims concerning the drama surrounding MRI test where he revealed that as much as he backs the test for a good cause the workings of the Machine is one that has proven not to be totally effective.

Obuh speaking in a chat said the coach is very well entitled to his opinion on what the MRI test result may have had on his team but stressed that it was still good to have been on the safe side by virtue of the test been conducted with a higher standard at home and eventually all players eligible at the tournament proper.

“The coach is entitled to his opinion on the MRI claims, it is a standard of determining players age range but don’t forget it’s a bone test.

Some players are young and still fail the test while some are old and end up failing the test. In my own time it was the same thing too especially been the first but it’s a test standard for a good cause.”