Everton manager Sam Allardyce believes Wayne Rooney’s future will be decided by Wednesday.

Allardyce was speaking to Sky Sports during a ‘Season Review: Managers Special’, and he revealed few developments regarding Rooney’s reported £12m agreement in principle with MLS side DC United.

He reiterated his position in relation to the potential transfer, saying: “There’s no update. I said yesterday it’s not in my hands now.

“I’ve dealt with Wayne, and it’s moved on with his representatives and the board from here on in, which I believe may be Wednesday.”