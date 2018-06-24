Sam Allardyce believes England are the best team at the World Cup when it comes to set-pieces.

England thrashed Panama 6-1 in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, a result that leaves them level on six points with Belgium in Group G, with both sides having scored eight goals and conceded two.

Allardyce spoke to Sky Sports after they had defeated Panama, where he highlighted how proficient Gareth Southgate’s side are at dead-ball situations.

“You have got to give the management and backroom staff a huge amount of credit because this England team is by far the best in the World Cup on maximising set-plays,” he told Sky Sports.

“They scored two corners against Tunisia, one corner to get them underway today (Sunday) to get them off the mark, they scored a brilliantly-worked free-kick.

“Most of the goals have come from set-plays, which is a massive credit to the backroom team.

“You have also got a penalty and an exceptionally good goal from Jesse Lingard. England are moving forward with a great amount of confidence.”

England face Belgium in their final Group G game in Kaliningrad on Thursday.