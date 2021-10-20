RB Salzburg want £34 million for Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool have been told to pay a fee in the region of £34m if they are to prise Karim Adeyemi away from Red Bull Salzburg, according to a report.

The 19-year-old forward has been in sensational form for the Austrian outfit so far this campaign, scoring 11 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions, including two strikes in the Champions League.

This form has seen Adeyemi linked with several top clubs across Europe, including Jurgen Klopp’s side and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

According to sport.orf.at, Salzburg have placed a £34m price tag on the teenager, who still has three years remaining on his contract.

Adeyemi is keen to challenge himself in one of Europe’s top-five leagues and would be interested in a move to either the Premier League or the Bundesliga.

The centre-forward, who scored on his debut for the German national team in September, spent two years in Bayern’s youth academy between 2010 and 2012.