



Former Italy manager Salvatore Bagni has backed Victor Osimhen to put an end to Inter Milan’s winning streak in the Serie A.

Napoli will host the league leaders on Sunday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen put up a fantastic performance as Gennaro Gattuso’s men edged out Sampdoria away on Sunday.

The Nigeria international scored Napoli’s second goal of the game and also won five aerial contests.

Bagni, who witnessed the game live tipped the 22-year-old to help Napoli beat Inter this weekend.





“Now, we have two important challenges with Inter Milan and Lazio, I am convinced that we will end the Nerazzurri’s winning streak whether it be with a win or a draw,” Bagni told Radio Marte.

“On Sunday, I saw the footballer I knew. He scored a wonderful goal with his own skills. I am convinced that from now on, we will see the very best of Osimhen.

“We must understand if he can still be the player to spearhead Napoli’s attack or if it is Dries Mertens. Osimhen now does right things and has also regained the optimal condition.”