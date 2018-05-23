Coach Salisu Yusuf has disclosed they have already begun building a new Nigeria U23 team with Tuesday night’s friendly between the Super Eagles ‘B’ team and Atletico Madrid.

Several of the players who lined up for the Eagles B team like Ebube Duru, Samad Kadiri, Alhassan Ibrahim, Ikouwem Udoh, Chinedu Ajanah and Kelechi Nwakali are under 23.

“The work to build a new U23 team has already begun and that was why a good number of the players were within that age bracket,” said Salisu Yusuf, who is also an assistant to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and as well in charge of the CHAN Eagles.

“We will continue to build on the team as the opportunity comes.”

Salisu Yusuf’s assistant Imama Amapakabo said even though the second-string Eagles team lost 3-2 to a decent Atletico Madrid side, they have gained confidence with what they showed against one of the best clubs in Europe.

“The young boys have gained confidence,” he said.

“We have promising players and with what they showed (vs Atletico), the future is bright.

“It was an exciting game, the spectators got their money’s worth.”