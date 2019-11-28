<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Salisu Yusuf is determined to help Enugu Rangers regain top form following their poor start to the season. The Flying Antelopes are yet to record a win in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season. Erstwhile handler of the team, Benedict Ugwu, was sacked on Sunday after the team’s shocking 2-0 home loss to Akwa Starlets.

The 57-year-old will combine his new job with that of being assistant coach for Nigeria’s national team.

His appointment by the NFF comes as Enugu prepare to play in the group stage of the Confederation Cup, the continent’s second-tier club tournament.

“I am here on a technical assistance from the federation as Rangers is representing the country in continental club football,” said Yusuf.

“We hope to take the team to the next level from where they are now and it is not going to be easy.

“We need to change some things but is going to be a gradual process.”

Yusuf’s first game in charge will be Sunday’s Confederation Cup Group A fixture against visiting Egyptian side Pyramids.

Enugu Rangers will also face Mauritania’s Nouadhibou and another Egyptian side Al Masry, in the continental tournament.

He comes in to replace the sacked Benedict Ugwu and has the task of turning around Rangers’ poor form after just one win in five matches.

It will also give him the chance to rebuild his own dented reputation after serving a one year ban for taking cash from men posing as football agents.

A former El Kanemi and Ranchers Bees midfielder, Yusuf has 15 years working experience as a coach in the domestic league.

He led Kano Pillars to the Nigerian League title in 2008 and Enyimba to domestic Cup success in 2013.

Rangers spokesman Norbert Okolie confirmed that Yusuf and his assistant Mbwas Mangut are determined to help the team – 15th in the NPFL table – get positive results.

“They both desire positive results and the management is happy with NFF’s support,” said Okolie.

Founded in 1970, Rangers have never been relegated and have been NPFL champions seven times as well as winning six FA Cup titles.

They won the defunct Africa Cup Winners’ Cup title in 1977.