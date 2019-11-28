<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf and Ebwas Mangut will lead Rangers international of Enugu out on Sunday when they take on Pyramids of Egypt in their first Group A match of the 2019/2020 CAF confederation Cup.

Rangers however remain without a manager following Sunday’s indefinite suspension of Benedict Ugwu after their 2-0 home defeat to Akwa Starlets in a NPFL matchday-five clash in Enugu.

Reports has linked Salisu Yusuf with the vacant job, but the former Kano Pillars boss who is returning to football after serving out a one year ban by CAF following his complicity in a match fixing scandal dismissed the report.

It was later revealed in a tweet by Rangers official handle that the experience gaffer was ordered by the Nigeria Football Federation to provide technical assistant for the team ahead of Sunday’s continental game.

“I am here on a technical assistance from the federation (NFF) as the club, Rangers International F.C is representing the country in continental club football – Salisu Yusuf,” the Tweet reads.

Rangers will look to end a run of three consecutive defeats when they take on Pyramids of Egypt at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat at home to newly promoted Akwa Startles last Sunday, the club’s third straight defeat with the earlier 1-0 home defeat to MFM on matchday-three and followed up with a 2-1 loss at Rivers United.