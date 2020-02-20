<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Salisu Yussuf, the Manager of Rangers International has reacted to his team’s slim win over Kano Pillars in the rescheduled Nigeria professional football league game on Wednesday.

Salisu Yusuf who plotted the downfall of his former team praised his players for grinding out the much-needed victory despite not being at their free flowing best at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium.

Rangers needed a solitary strike late in the second half to see off Rabiu Alli Les rampaging and Yusuf believed that his wards deserved some praises.





‘I think today my players raised their game and I commend them. Kano Pillars came out to win and I must say they dominated some parts of the second half, he told reporters after the game.

The former Super Eagles assistant coach added that sometimes teams don’t have to play well to win games and he admitted that his side was far from their best.

“However, that’s football. Sometimes you must not play well to win and today we did that. We will keep pushing till the season and keep improving”, Yusuf concluded.