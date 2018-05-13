Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time, having scored 32 goals for Liverpool this season.

The Egyptian moved two goals clear of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane following his first-half strike against Brighton & Hove Albion in the final week of the campaign.

Most goals in a 38-game @PremierLeague season… 3️⃣2️⃣ MOHAMED SALAH 3️⃣1️⃣ Luis Suarez

3️⃣1️⃣ Alan Shearer

3️⃣1️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulations, @MoSalah! 👏 pic.twitter.com/oY3DK7Hhxy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2018

Signed for £36.9 million from AS Roma, Salah has made an outstanding and record-breaking impact during a second stint in England.

His amazing run has already seen him raise the English top-flight bar by becoming the first player to be named Player of the Month on three occasions.

With this feat, he becomes the second African after Didier Drogba (2006–07, 2009–10) to claim the prize and the third Liverpool player after Michael Owen (1997–98, 1998-99) and Luis Suarez ( 2013–14).

Having matched Suarez’ best return across an English topflight campaign, he is chasing down the Reds’ record single-season haul of 47 achieved by Ian Rush in 1983-84.

Kane, meanwhile, got his side’s first goal inside seven minutes and the last of the encounter as Tottenham Hotspur recorded a hard-fought 5-4 victory over Leicester City to finish in third position.