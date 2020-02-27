<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool striker, Mohamed Salah, has been advised he’d be making a huge mistake by ditching Anfield for a transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

Reports in Spain this week have claimed Real Madrid are getting cold feet at the potential costs involved in signing No 1 target Kylian Mbappe from PSG and will instead turn to Salah as a cheaper alternative this summer.

As per Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Real are prepared to spend €150million to sign the Egyptian and, expecting his wages to also be far inferior to Mbappe, he is fast emerging as Los Blancos’ preferred option.

Furthermore, the Spanish outlet claims they will make official contact for Salah once they have offloaded Gareth Bale, with the Welshman’s reported £600,000 a week package proving a problematic issue for potential suitors.





However, amid reports Salah is tempted to try his luck in LaLiga, his close friend Mohamed Elneny has warned the Liverpool forward that a switch to the Bernabeu would be a ‘massive mistake.

Salah and Elneny are teammates in the Egyptian national team and they moved to Swiss side Basel together.

And, speaking to Bein Sports Turkey [via Sport Witness], Elneny said: “For me, he’s currently playing for one of best the teams in the world. He’s a superstar at Liverpool.

“If I were him, I’d stay at Liverpool. You see Eden Hazard is struggling at Real after he moved from Chelsea.

“Of course, Real Madrid is bigger than Liverpool, Barcelona is bigger than Liverpool. But he’s very settled at his current club and this Liverpool team is up there with the best. I don’t know what he thinks inside but I would definitely stay at Liverpool.”