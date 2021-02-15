



Mohamed Salah has promised Liverpool fans that the team will ‘fight like champions’ as they look to turn their season around.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered their third consecutive defeat following a 3-1 loss to Leicester City at the weekend.

The Reds now face a difficult task to hold on to the title they won last season and Klopp has already conceded they would not be able to defend the crown.





Despite the setback, Salah says Liverpool will continue to compete this season, with a Champions League triumph still possible.

He posted on Twitter: “It’s been a tough period for many reasons.

“We are champions and we will fight like champions, until the very end. We will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results we’ve had. That is my promise to all of you.”