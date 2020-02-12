Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been hailed as a'gentle killer' by former Basel coach Heiko Vogel, with the German trainer admitting to having questions over whether the Egypt international had the mentality to make it at one of Europe's top-level clubs.

Egypt under-23 coach Shawky Gharib has confirmed that Mohamed Salah will play at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The football tournament at the XXXII Olympiad will take place between July 24 and August 9, meaning that Salah will be absent for Liverpool’s pre-season and their opening game of the Premier League campaign.

Previously Jürgen Klopp had said that Salah playing for his country in Japan would “not be cool”.


But Gharib has revealed that Salah will be one of his over-23 picks for the competition.

“Out of the three senior players we’ll call-up, Salah is the only one we’re settled on so far because he’s simply one of the top three players in the world,” he told reporters.

There has so far been no official comment from Liverpool.

