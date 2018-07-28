Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said his shoulder is “much better” following the injury suffered in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in May.

Egypt international Salah, who is back in full training and scored as a substitute in Wednesday’s friendly against Manchester City, said he did not feel under too much pressure to match last season’s 44-goal tally.

“I am very happy to be back. I feel good and my shoulder is much better. I’m very happy to be back in the squad,” he told the Liverpool website.

“Last year I had a great season — everyone, not just me. When people talk about myself, yes there is some pressure because it was a record [for goals in a 38-game Premier League season] and we also have to improve in the Champions League and finish in a better position in the Premier League.

“But it’s not something I worry about — I just keep doing what I am doing. I am happy about what I am doing, so I just keep doing the same.”

Salah also praised midfielder Naby Keita, who arrived at Anfield from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig earlier in the summer.

“In training sessions he is amazing, and also in the games he has played he played very well. Everyone is talking good about him,” he said.

“Everyone can see his skills and the difference he’s made in the games. I’m very happy to play with him.”