Mohamed Salah has set a new record for Premier League goals in a 38-game season, with the Liverpool forward recording his 32nd effort of the campaign against Brighton.

Heading into the final fixtures of 2017-18, the Egypt international sat level with three modern day icons on the English top-flight roll of honour.

A remarkable debut campaign at Anfield had seen him net 31 times, the same return that Alan Shearer managed at Blackburn in 1995-96.

Cristiano Ronaldo also achieved the feat while with Manchester United in 2007-08, before Luis Suarez carried Liverpool agonisingly close to title glory with an identical haul in 2013-14.

Salah has now blasted past them all, with the 25-year-old continuing to raise the bar in a stunning season.

He had gone three games without finding the target heading into a meeting with Brighton on the final day, but needed just 26 minutes against the Seagulls to rediscover his shooting boots.

Having started that contest three clear of Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot, Salah is also on course to add another prestigious prize to his ever-growing collection.

32 – Mo Salah has now scored 32 Premier League goals this season, more than any player in a 38-game campaign in the competition. Master. #LIVBHA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2018

To further emphasise just how prolific Salah has been this season, his effort against Brighton means that he will end the campaign having failed to breach just two of his 19 Premier League opponents.

Only Manchester United and Swansea have managed to contain Liverpool’s talisman this term.

17 – Mo Salah has scored against 17 different Premier League opponents this season; no player has ever scored against more in a single campaign in the competition. Variety. pic.twitter.com/EAum9Bkex3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2018

Prior to taking the field against Brighton, Salah had been confirmed as the Premier League Player of the Season for 2017-18.

That gong has been added to PFA Player of the Year and FWA Football of the Year awards which have already come his way.