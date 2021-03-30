



Mohamed Salah has refused to pledge his long-term future to Liverpool, insisting it is up to the club to decide.

The Egyptian, 29, is enjoying another prolific campaign despite Liverpool’s domestic troubles, having scored 17 league goals.

Salah is under contract until 2023, but that hasn’t stopped Real Madrid and Barcelona from showing an interest in his signature.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca ahead of Liverpool and Real’s Champions League quarter-final, Salah was asked about his future on Merseyside.





“It’s not up to me [whether I stay],” Salah replied. “We’ll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now.

“[My relationship with Klopp] is a normal relationship between two professionals. That’s how I’d describe it.”

Asked if he would be open to playing in Spain, Salah added: “I hope to be able to play for many more years.

“Why not? No one knows what’s going to happen in the future, so… maybe one day [I will play in in Spain], yes.”